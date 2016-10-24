Work With CRC

At the Community Restorative Centre (CRC), we have been delivering services to people affected by the criminal justice system since 1951. We believe a strong team that feels valued and supported is the best team to work effectively with clients so we work hard to create an environment that is professional, respectful and culturally safe.
 

 

Hear from CRC staff about why you should consider working for CRC

Meet Gail Gray, Aboriginal Case Worker with the Miranda Project!


“Looking back, I can’t believe how far I’ve come…I feel like I’ve lived a couple of lives in my lifetime!”

A proud Koori woman, Gail is dedicated to supporting women involved in the criminal justice system. She has faced her own challenges in the past, and she uses her lived experiences to help others, every single day.


 

Meet Paul Hardy!


“This work is so worthwhile. You can see the positive outcomes of your work. No matter your role, you complete it with integrity at heart.”

Having held the Manager position for our Alcohol and Other Drugs Program for several years, he’s now preparing to lead our newest service: the Reintegration Housing Support Program. With this new program comes a new and exciting opportunity to establish our vital services across Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and Dubbo.


 

Meet our Program Director – Operations and Service Delivery, Michelle Bryant!


“I feel like I am where I’m meant to be.”

Michelle never thought she’d enter the community services sector, but after an eye-opening volunteer experience in Tanzania, her life was forever changed. In the past four years since she joined us, she’s worked to ensure all the necessary support and services are available for our team. Find out how Michelle’s career path led her to us through the ‘read more’ button below.


 

Meet our HR Manager, Cathy Saunders!


“I love the people I work with at CRC. Here, I’m truly connected with the team, in a place where I can see the value of what I do.”

While Cathy’s been with us for 16 years, she’s spent the past decade building her role from the ground up. She uses her determination, drive and passion to create the best outcomes for our staff – and she can’t wait to see what lies ahead for CRC.


Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

The Community Restorative Centre is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer. It is the right of all individuals to be fairly considered for a position within an organisation for which they have the necessary skills and qualifications, and to be treated fairly within their employment. Every workplace in Australia is subject to Equal Employment Opportunity laws.

CRC’s policy is to ensure that we put the most capable person in the job, regardless of personal or physical attributes and circumstances. CRC offers a supportive work environment where there are opportunities to practise innovative service delivery. We provide regular support and training sessions and we encourage creativity in working with people with a history of criminal justice system involvement and their families.

We are bound by anti-discrimination legislation including:

  • Disability Discrimination Act 1992 (Cth)
  • Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission Act 1986 (Cth)
  • Industrial Relations Act 1996 (NSW)
  • Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth)
  • Sex Discrimination Act 1984 (Cth)
  • Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW), including “Carers Responsibilities” & Amendment March 2001 (NSW)