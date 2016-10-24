At the Community Restorative Centre (CRC), we have been delivering services to people affected by the criminal justice system since 1951. We believe a strong team that feels valued and supported is the best team to work effectively with clients so we work hard to create an environment that is professional, respectful and culturally safe.









A proud Koori woman, Gail is dedicated to supporting women involved in the criminal justice system. She has faced her own challenges in the past, and she uses her lived experiences to help others, every single day.

Overcoming the past, transforming the future: Gail Gray’s journey to become an Aboriginal Case Worker Gail Gray greets everyone with her warm laugh and welcoming personality. As an Aboriginal Case Worker at the Community Restorative Centre (CRC), Gail provides a helping hand to women navigating the prison system. Many of the people she works with have stories similar to the earlier chapters of Gail’s own life. After overcoming challenges with drug use and prison, Gail now uses her lived experience to help other women do the same. With women, for women A proud Koori woman, Gail Gray is an Aboriginal Case Worker co-located at a Women’s Health Centre in Penrith. Taking a holistic approach to case management, Gail uses her initial contact with clients to get to know them, then gradually builds their trust. “I love that I’m working with women, for women. We have a fantastic, supportive team, and we all share the load. Being able to empower other women to take control of their lives and reach their goals is really rewarding.” Gail helps her clients identify and achieve their goals – whether it’s to secure housing, manage their mental health, overcome alcohol and other drug dependency, find employment, or avoid prison. Importantly, she understands just how critical these goals are. Seeds of change Born on the mid north coast of New South Wales, Gail came to live with her grandparents in Redfern when she was a toddler. Growing up in the eastern suburbs of Sydney wasn’t always easy. “I left school early and got involved in the drug scene. I was in and out of prison for a long time. There was a particular moment when I was in prison – my release date was coming up, but I didn’t want to get out. I was so institutionalised that I didn’t know how to exist outside the system. At that point, I realised there was something really wrong.” This realisation planted a seed of hope in Gail’s life, although positive change took some time to occur. It wasn’t until she was again in a place of desperation and entered a rehabilitation program that she turned her life around. Now, Gail’s doing better than ever, and she wants to help others reach their potential, too. Reflections and celebrations Gail celebrated two anniversaries in July. The first was her three-year anniversary of working at CRC – and we’re so grateful for all the work she’s done to help women in that time. The second celebration? She’s been out of prison for 15 years! “Looking back, I can’t believe how far I’ve come. I’m pinching myself. I feel like I’ve lived a couple of lives in my lifetime! I sent a message around to my colleagues, and everyone celebrated with me. My story reinforces our belief that you should never give up on someone.” At CRC, Gail has truly found a place where she can contribute with purpose. But the best thing about Gail’s role? It works. Taking on a client and supporting them to live their best life is something she finds incredibly rewarding. “There’s one story that comes to mind: a young woman who was facing homelessness and caught up in the drug scene when I first engaged with her. Today, she’s found stability, a home, and a job. She has a future. That gives me a lot of joy.” Advocacy for all Gail is passionate about advocating for those who don’t have a voice. Society often sees the people she assists as criminals rather than human beings. Gail believes these attitudes and beliefs are grounded in stigma, and she works hard every day to challenge them. Gail says she’s proud to work for an organisation with strong values around social justice. She prioritises the immediate needs of each client, but she’s also vocal in her advocacy for systemic reform on a broader scale. “When people think about the challenges in this type of role, many others might think the clients are challenging. But the biggest challenge is working with the structural injustice entrenched in the correctional system. Navigating these systems is difficult, and that’s why our work at the CRC is so important. We advocate for people who might otherwise fall through the cracks.” At CRC, we believe every person’s story matters. Whether it’s our clients or employees, we’re passionate about ensuring everyone can shape a life they’re proud of. And we’re so grateful that Gail’s story has become part of our own.

Meet Paul Hardy!



Having held the Manager position for our Alcohol and Other Drugs Program for several years, he’s now preparing to lead our newest service: the Reintegration Housing Support Program. With this new program comes a new and exciting opportunity to establish our vital services across Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and Dubbo.

A chance for everyone – Introducing Paul Hardy, the pioneer of our newest Housing Support Program We all need a little support sometimes. But what if no one’s there to help when you need it most? Paul Hardy has spent almost nine years with us, assisting people who use alcohol and other drugs (AOD). Now, he’s preparing to take the next step: managing our new program to help people return to the community following release from prison. A career of caring Paul Hardy believes that everyone should be able to access support to change their life for the better. This belief has seen him pursue a career in the human services sector, and it serves as his guiding light at CRC. In his nine years with us, Paul has managed our Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) Program. But now, he’s preparing to launch into an exciting, brand new position as Regional Manager of our Reintegration Housing Support Program, funded by the Department of Communities and Justice. Paul’s passion for helping others stems back to his days as a young Sociology student in London. While studying, he became more and more aware of how our society creates unfair disadvantages for some and provides great privilege for others. Paul quickly knew where to point his career path. And after two decades working in various homelessness and AOD service organisations in the UK and Australia, Paul says he’s still excited by the prospect of helping others to improve their living circumstances. “At CRC, our supportive culture runs through the entire organisation. I’ve been given the freedom to implement our model of work in a brand-new program. I want to support our clients and make our services as accessible as possible. That’s why I’m excited to begin this new role and introduce a new group of Senior Transition Case Workers and Transition Case Workers to our organisation.” A new beginning As he prepares to launch the Program, Paul is busily preparing to hire a number of new recruits to join this newly created team. He can’t wait to get them involved in establishing and delivering these vital services. “Our role is to connect with and support people who are about to be released from prison into the community across Sydney and regional New South Wales. Our focus will be on assisting people to secure long-term housing, obtaining identification, Centrelink payments, and opening bank accounts. We’ll also be linking them to general practitioners, and mental health and drug and alcohol services. Too often, people are released with no clothes and no phone – but we’ll help give them the foundation to rebuild their life.” Paul and his team will establish CRC’s services in Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, and Dubbo. This means our dedicated team of case management staff will help more people access vital support and, ultimately, transition successfully into the community. “There is a real need for our services in these areas. It’s a privilege to work alongside such dedicated people. At CRC, we believe everyone deserves another chance.” CRC – a chance to make a real difference Reflecting on his time with us so far, Paul says that our methods consistently improved our clients’ livelihoods and wellbeing. He recalls the results of a research paper that tracked client interactions with CRC, and showed a significantly lowered engagement with the criminal justice system over time. The paper reinforced what Paul already knew: our processes work, and they improve lives. Paul has spent his career immersing himself in the sector he loves. And in his spare time, he’s a proud member of the Practice Leadership Group for the Network of Alcohol and Other Drugs Agencies (NADA). He recalls with pride one of his most memorable moments with us: having his AOD team win an award for Excellence in Treatment. “My work at CRC has opened the door to many unique and interesting experiences. I’ve also been asked to give talks about the work we’ve done!” Paul now has team-building front of mind and is looking to hear from people with the integrity and passion to join him at CRC. “I feel proud to be hiring for this team and this Program. This line of work is so worthwhile, not just because you’re doing the right thing – but because you can see the positive outcomes of your work. No matter your role, you complete it with integrity at heart.”

Meet our Program Director – Operations and Service Delivery, Michelle Bryant!

Michelle never thought she’d enter the community services sector, but after an eye-opening volunteer experience in Tanzania, her life was forever changed. In the past four years since she joined us, she’s worked to ensure all the necessary support and services are available for our team. Find out how Michelle’s career path led her to us through the ‘read more’ button below.



Michelle Bryant supports our team – so they can empower others No matter how sure we are of our life plan, our true calling will always make its voice heard. That’s exactly how Michelle Bryant came to be our Program Director – Operations and Service Delivery. Exploring her interests later in life led her to pursue a career path she never thought she’d take. But it brought her to us, and since then, she’s never looked back. From corporate to community Michelle has never turned down the chance of a new adventure. Over the course of her career, she’s skillfully and enthusiastically navigated the corporate, tech and not-for-profit sectors. For the past four years, she’s brought her love for helping others to our team at CRC. As our Program Director – Operations and Service Delivery, Michelle ensures all the necessary support, structure and assistance is available for our team. Whether she’s conducting a debrief, organising clinical support or creating policies to support our employees, Michelle says she feels right at home at CRC. “I feel like I am where I’m meant to be. What we do and how we do it is amazing. I take my hat off to our team members every day. Our work is challenging, but it’s also rewarding; I love knowing that my work impacts our team, which then has a ripple effect on our clients.” Beauty in change Michelle is no stranger to new beginnings; she’s worked across the corporate and NFP sectors, and even operated her own software development company. With each new direction, she’s been reminded of her true calling: to help those with lived experience in the justice system achieve their goals – no matter how big or small. She recalls the moment that first sparked her interest in human services work – a moment which set her on the path to us: “After working in the corporate sector through my 20s, I started my software development company. But after 13 years, I went looking for something new. I sold the business and spent a couple of months volunteering in Tanzania. It was an incredible experience, and it opened my eyes. I realised that I wanted to pursue a career where I could truly connect with people – in a human and authentic way.” After returning home to Australia, Michelle spent almost a decade working for a NFP focused on addressing youth homelessness. When she joined our team, she described it as, ‘like winning the jackpot, twice!’ “At CRC, I’ve found an organisation where people respect one another. Our values align and we have a genuinely good culture. I love the way people are supported to do their work here; we all understand how important our roles are.” Community spirit In the four years since she joined CRC, Michelle has relished working for an organisation that works to evidence-based practices. She says she gets to do what she loves while learning something new each day. And the most important lesson? The value of practicing non-judgement across every aspect of her work. “It’s a privilege to work with people with lived experience. At CRC, everyone works together and treats each other the same way we treat our clients. I’m proud to work with a team that is so inclusive, professional and culturally aware. We make a difference to peoples’ lives, and our people truly feel connected to our mission.”

Meet our HR Manager, Cathy Saunders!

While Cathy’s been with us for 16 years, she’s spent the past decade building her role from the ground up. She uses her determination, drive and passion to create the best outcomes for our staff – and she can’t wait to see what lies ahead for CRC.

